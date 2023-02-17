Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

