Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells $249,300.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 593,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILK. Argus upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

