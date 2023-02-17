SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires 82,782 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 327.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 82,782 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

