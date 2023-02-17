SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $29.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.60. 1,527,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.74.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

