SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $2.46 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190,892 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

HLX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.84. 221,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,917. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

