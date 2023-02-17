SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases 13,800 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,099 shares of company stock worth $1,177,138 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

