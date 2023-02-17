SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 156,712 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 156,712 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 2.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.