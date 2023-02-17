Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.