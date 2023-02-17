Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
