Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.