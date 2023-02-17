Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $23.31 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,352 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 43,088 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 120.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 38.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 569,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

