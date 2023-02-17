Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,615 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a market cap of $193.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.