Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,521,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after buying an additional 825,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,723,000 after buying an additional 191,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 71,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

