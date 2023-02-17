Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.3 %

SBUX opened at $107.54 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.