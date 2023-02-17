Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

EDTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 103,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

