SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 10,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,740 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,831.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 293,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $624.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 4.89. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

