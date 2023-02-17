SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -287.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. 2,497,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 72.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.