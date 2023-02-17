SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 152,924 shares during the period. SM Energy accounts for 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of SM Energy worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. 495,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,451. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

