Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 2,688 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,796,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,752,752. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

