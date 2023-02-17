Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Incline Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 114,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 85,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,567,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.5% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 81,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.02. 1,506,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

