Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMGZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.00) to GBX 1,860 ($22.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Smiths Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.03) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $21.23 on Monday. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.