Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

SCGLY stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.