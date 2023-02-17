SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 2,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

