SOMESING Market Cap Reaches $60.11 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $60.11 million and $3.96 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,732,732,879 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

