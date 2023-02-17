Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.83.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR opened at $35.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.