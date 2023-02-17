Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Spok Price Performance

Spok stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.31. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Insider Activity at Spok

Institutional Trading of Spok

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Spok by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 2.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spok by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Featured Stories

