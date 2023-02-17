Spyglass Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,659 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 499,689 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 3.8% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Splunk worth $53,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.