SQN Investors LP Sells 179,978 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

SQN Investors LP decreased its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,978 shares during the period. Docebo comprises approximately 4.3% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned 1.89% of Docebo worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Docebo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 6,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,513. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 347.55 and a beta of 1.56. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

