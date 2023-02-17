SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 17,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 147,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
