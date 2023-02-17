St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives $1,318.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,298.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,365 ($16.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,153 ($14.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJPF opened at $14.07 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

