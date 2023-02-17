Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 84,303 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

NASDAQ STRRP remained flat at $8.18 during trading hours on Friday. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

About Star Equity

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

