Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,594,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after acquiring an additional 308,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

