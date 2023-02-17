Status (SNT) One Day Volume Tops $6.74 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Status has a total market cap of $117.37 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00217139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,560.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0289535 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $8,514,150.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

