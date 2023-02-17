Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $117.52 million and $6.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0289535 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $8,514,150.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

