Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

STLD opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

