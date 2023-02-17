Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $125.60 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.