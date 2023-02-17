Steem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.47 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $100.18 million and $8.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00411805 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013763 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00090448 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00664580 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00541591 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00174450 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,160,280 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
