Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $8.83. Stem shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3,085,854 shares changing hands.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at $33,350,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $9,926,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Down 18.3 %

Stem Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

