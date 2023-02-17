Stephen H. Kay Sells 2,763 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku Trading Up 1.4 %

Roku stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,819,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,034. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

