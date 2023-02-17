Stephen H. Kay Sells 2,763 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Roku Trading Up 1.4 %
Roku stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,819,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,034. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.04.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.