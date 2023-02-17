STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.8 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €46.54 ($50.04) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.39. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($23.06).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

