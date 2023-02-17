StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

