StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,550 shares of company stock worth $53,040. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Culp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Culp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Culp by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.