StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
ONTX stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.04.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
