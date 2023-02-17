StockNews.com Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.10.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

