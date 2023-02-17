StockNews.com Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.10.
América Móvil Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE AMX opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
