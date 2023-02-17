StockNews.com Downgrades Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CPSI stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.05. 127,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $450.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.