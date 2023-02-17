StockNews.com Downgrades Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.05. 127,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $450.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.