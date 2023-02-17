StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

IX stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

