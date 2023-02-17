StockNews.com Lowers Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

HIBB stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $10,215,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hibbett by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Hibbett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

