StockNews.com Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 2,171,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

