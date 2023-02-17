Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.36

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and traded as high as $141.65. Straumann shares last traded at $139.15, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.
Straumann Stock Up 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.