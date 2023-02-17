Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.36

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and traded as high as $141.65. Straumann shares last traded at $139.15, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.

Straumann Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

