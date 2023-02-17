Strong Tops 24-Hour Volume of $109,586.87 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00025723 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $880,580.89 and approximately $109,586.87 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

