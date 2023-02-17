Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE INN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $845.58 million, a PE ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,626,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 78,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,719 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

